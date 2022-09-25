Mark Ingram start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints are coming off a 20-10 loss to the Bucs in Week 2, and will look to turn things around as they head out on the road. They’ll take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 action on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. We’re here to consider Mark Ingram’s value in Week 3 fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Mark Ingram

With Alvin Karama (ribs) out, Mark Ingram saw a much bigger workload in Week 2 than the previous game. He rushed 10 times for 58 yards, while catching both of his targets for another three yards in the air. He also lost a fumble for the second straight week. Despite his higher carry count, he couldn’t find the end zone and only totaled 6.3 fantasy points in PPR leagues, with the extra boost coming courtesy of his two receptions. It was a decent showing for the 32-year-old veteran, but with Kamara returning to practice this week, it looks like Ingram will go back to a reduced workload if Kamara suits up for Sunday’s game.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Even with the extra volume, his Week 2 performance wasn’t big enough to move the fantasy needle much at all. With Kamara likely returning for the Panthers game, Ingram’s output will drop even further. Leave Mark Ingram on the bench in Week 3.