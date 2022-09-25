Jameis Winston start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will head out on the road to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 action on Sunday. They’re coming off a 20-10 loss to the Buccaneers last week and will look to bounce back against the Panthers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s time to consider the fantasy value of quarterback Jameis Winston in Week 3 fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Jameis Winston

Winston played last week’s game with multiple back fractures, and whether that affected his play or not, he struggled to get much going against Tampa Bay on his own home field. He completed 25-of-40 passes for 236 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions while suffering six sacks on the day. He added two more yards with one rushing attempt, totaling just 10.6 fantasy points in Week 2, which surely disappointed fantasy managers who had him in their starting lineup. He was limited in practice through the week due to his injuries, and it remains to be seen if he’ll also be limited in the Week 3 matchup with the Panthers.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Given his ongoing injury issues and his low production last week, it’s best to keep Winston on the bench until we know he’s fully healthy and can start turning in some bigger performances. If he ends up not even playing in Week 3, look for Andy Dalton to get the start in Charlotte.