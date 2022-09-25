Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a heartbreaking 19-16 loss to the Giants in Week 2, and now will play host to the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 on Sunday as they’re still searching for their first win of the season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Is Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield worth fantasy football consideration in Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield struggled to get much going in the Week 2 loss to the Giants. He completed 14 of his 29 passes for just 145 yards and a touchdown, adding 35 more yards from six rushing attempts. Mayfield has only logged two passing touchdowns this season as the Panthers’ offense has struggled to move the ball down the field through the first two games. His Week 2 performance was only good for 13.3 fantasy points, which is well below what fantasy managers would expect from the 27-year-old quarterback.

Start or sit in Week 3?

While his rushing game saw an uptick in Week 2, it’s not enough to justify starting him as a QB1. Mayfield is best left on the bench in Week 3 except for in superflex and 2-QB leagues.