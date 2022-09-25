D.J. Moore start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers look to get in the win column in Week 3 when they face the New Orleans Saints. Carolina has not been able to get going offensively despite a change at quarterback, and that has impacted receiver D.J. Moore’s fantasy value. Is he worth putting in the lineup in Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR D.J. Moore

Moore is competing with Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey for targets in Carolina’s offense. The receiver has scored a touchdown but isn’t having a major impact outside of that in the passing game. Moore remains the most consistent presence in Carolina’s offense but the fantasy output has been underwhelming through two weeks.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Moore is definitely in flex consideration in PPR formats, but he doesn’t quite get past that mark due to the struggles of this offense. The Saints are a tough matchup as well, so that limits Moore’s ceiling.