Robbie Anderson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers are still searching for their first win of the season after a 19-16 loss to the Giants dropped them to 0-2 after two weeks. They’ll play host to the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. We’re here to consider the fantasy value of wide receiver Robbie Anderson in Week 3 fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robbie Anderson

Robbie Anderson caught three of his five targets for 32 yards in the loss to the Giants, while losing a fumble as well. It was a far cry from his Week 1 performance that saw him go 5-for-8 for 102 yards and a touchdown. Last week’s fantasy output only brought in 4.2 points for fantasy managers in PPR leagues, which is nowhere near the 21.2 PPR points he hauled in from Week 1. The entire Panthers offense has struggled this season with Baker Mayfield under center as they’re still looking to find their chemistry. Mayfield doesn’t have a favorite target yet as he’s spread his passes out fairly well among several different receivers.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Anderson should be treated as a boom-or-bust play, as we can see in the huge difference between Week 1 and Week 2. He’ll be going up against a tough Saints team and should be left on the bench in Week 3.