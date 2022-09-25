Ian Thomas start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers are off to a subpar start to the season as they’ve lost both of their games through the first two weeks. Fresh off a 19-16 loss to the Giants in Week 2, they’ll look to turn it around in Week 3 on Sunday when they welcome the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium. Ian Thomas struggled last week and we’re here to break down his Week 3 fantasy football value.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers TE Ian Thomas

Ian Thomas only saw three targets for the second straight week, but he was only able to catch one of those for 13 yards in the loss to the Giants. It’s another underwhelming performance for the Panthers’ top tight end as Baker Mayfield has been struggling to get much going with his new team’s offense so far this season. Thomas racked up 53 yards in Week 1 off of two receptions, but he’s failed to break double digit fantasy points so far this season.

Start or sit in Week 3?

The Panthers are bumping up against a tough Saints team in Week 3, and with Thomas already seeing very low volume through the first two games, he’s best left on the bench this week.