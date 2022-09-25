Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

After being select No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence had a disappointing rookie year. Unluckily for him, he played for head coach Urban Meyer his rookie year who was fired midway through the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Through two games, Lawrence is 49 for 72 for 510 yards and three touchdowns and just one interception. In Week two, against the Indianapolis Colts, Lawrence played exceptionally well. He threw just five incompletions and led them to a major upset. Lawrence is starting to look like the guy everybody expected him to be coming out of college.

Against the pass, the Chargers are right in the middle of the pack. This offseason, they went out and got Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson because their defense was atrocious last season. So far, it looks like an improvement to say the least. Against quarterbacks, the Chargers are allowing 17.1 points per game by DraftKings fantasy scoring which ranks 15th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Depending on how big your season-long fantasy league is, you probably have a better option. However, Lawrence is a good option on DFS as he’s a good value play.