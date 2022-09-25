Travis Etienne start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

After drafting Travis Etienne in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, there were some high hopes. However, in training camp last year, Etienne suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury. Etienne has been quiet so far this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Travis Etienne

Through two games, Etienne has 13 carries for 67 yards. He’s also caught five passes for 51 yards. Their backfield situation has been hard to figure out. James Robinson has been the best running back for them, but they still like Etienne a lot. It will be interesting to see what the Jaguars do over the next few weeks.

On DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Chargers are allowing 24 points to running backs which ranks 17th in the NFL. The big additions to their defense this offseason were Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson. Mack is the only of the two to make an impact against the run. Both the Raiders and Chiefs didn't run the ball as much as they probably could’ve against the Chargers.

Start or sit in Week 3?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Etienne should sit.