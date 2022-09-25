James Robinson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The way the Jaguars have been to James Robinson is unfair in my opinion. After a great rookie year, they went out and drafted a different running back. They want Travis Etienne to be their guy, but it hasn’t been that way so far.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

Through two games, Robinson has 34 carries for 130 yards and two touchdowns. He’s caught three passes for 17 yards and a touchdown. Robinson has been the best running back for them, but they still like Etienne a lot. It will be interesting to see what the Jaguars do over the next few weeks.

On DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Chargers are allowing 24 points to running backs which ranks 17th in the NFL. The big additions to their defense this offseason were Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson. Mack is the only of the two to make an impact against the run. Both the Raiders and Chiefs didn’t run the ball as much as they probably could’ve against the Chargers.

Start or sit in Week 3?

In season long fantasy, Robinson should start. But I would pass on him in DFS as their are better options at the same cost and cheaper.