Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Christian Kirk was a decent wide receiver with the Arizona Cardinals. But nobody expected him to sign as big of a deal as he did once free agency started. Kirk signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jaguars. So far, it appears to be working well for both sides.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

Kirk has 12 catches for 195 yards and two touchdowns through two games. Him and Lawrence seem to have a good connection and are a duo to watch out for the next four years. I expect Kirk’s numbers to continue to stand out throughout the season. You don’t pay somebody that much money to not have a big role for them.

Against the pass, the Chargers are right in the middle of the pack. This offseason, they went out and got Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson because their defense was atrocious last season. So far, it looks like an improvement to say the least. Against wide receivers, the Chargers are allowing 34.3 points per game by DraftKings fantasy scoring which ranks 15th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 3?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Kirk should start.