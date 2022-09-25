Marvin Jones Jr. start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Marvin Jones Jr. was decent in his first year with the Jaguars. The wide receiver caught 73 passes for 832 yards and four touchdowns. With the addition of Christian Kirk, the Jaguars are starting to build a strong personnel in the passing game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr.

When they signed Kirk, it was unknown how big of an impact that would have on Jones Jr. Trevor Lawrence has great ability in the passing game and he's shown that so far this season. Through two games, Jones Jr. has seven receptions for 71 yards. It seems his stats may regress from last season, but there’s still time for those stats to change.

Against the pass, the Chargers are right in the middle of the pack. This offseason, they went out and got Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson because their defense was atrocious last season. So far, it looks like an improvement to say the least. Against wide receivers, the Chargers are allowing 34.3 points per game by DraftKings fantasy scoring which ranks 15th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 3?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Jones should sit.