Zay Jones start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Zay Jones has been a reserve wide receiver throughout his career. Since his breakout season in 2018, Jones hasn’t caught more than one touchdown pass in a season. He is coming off a 2021 season where he caught nine passes 47 passes for 546 yards and a touchdown.

Through two games, Jones has nine receptions for 88 yards. It seems like the Jaguars will be throwing the ball a ton this year which likely means Jones will see a healthy dose of targets. I don’t expect him to do much this week.

Against the pass, the Chargers are right in the middle of the pack. This offseason, they went out and got Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson because their defense was atrocious last season. So far, it looks like an improvement to say the least. Against wide receivers, the Chargers are allowing 34.3 points per game by DraftKings fantasy scoring which ranks 15th in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 3?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Jones should sit.