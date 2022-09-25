Evan Engram start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

During his time with the New York Giants, Evan Engram was heavily criticized for drop issues. It was expected that a change of scenery could help him. So far, I would say he’s fitting in Jacksonville better than he did in New York.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Evan Engram

Engram has 11 catches for 74 yards through two games. His 12 targets show how much this offense wants him to be involved. His last few seasons with the Giants seemed like they were going away from him. As the season goes on, look for his touchdown numbers to go up as well. He’s in just his first year with the offense and his red zone targets will go up.

Against the pass, the Chargers are right in the middle of the pack. This offseason, they went out and got Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson because their defense was atrocious last season. So far, it looks like an improvement to say the least. Against tight ends, the Chargers are allowing 12.6 points per game by DraftKings fantasy scoring which ranks 21st in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 3?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Engram should start.