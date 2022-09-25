Mike Williams start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Many fantasy football analysts had high expectations for Mike Williams heading into this season. This offseason, Williams signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Chargers. With them paying him $20 million per year, they should want to get him involved as much as possible.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

Williams caught just two passes for 10 yards in their first game which was concerning. However, he caught eight passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 against the Chiefs. With Keenan Allen banged up, I would expect to see Williams continue to play like he did last week.

The Jaguars pass defense has been below average this season. They’re allowing 36.5 points per game which ranks 20th in the NFL. With the Chargers passing attack, this should be a great matchup for Chargers receivers. Keenan Allen is questionable, so that’s a name to watch for. I would expect a big game from Williams regardless.

Start or sit in Week 3?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Williams should start.