DeAndre Carter start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Throughout his NFL career, DeAndre Carter has had much more of an affect on special teams than in the passing game. That's what many expected when he signed with the Chargers, but that hasn’t been the case so far.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR DeAndre Carter

Carter has six receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown through two games. The most yards he’s had in a season is 296, so it looks like a sure thing that he’ll finish this season with a career high. Justin Herbert looks confident throwing him the ball which is very important.

The Jaguars passing defense has been below average this season. They’re allowing 36.5 points per game which ranks 20th in the NFL. With the Chargers passing attack, this should be a great matchup for Chargers receivers. Keenan Allen is questionable, so that’s a name to watch for. I don’t expect Carter to have big game in this one.

Start or sit in Week 3?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Carter should sit.