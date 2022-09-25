Josh Palmer start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer scored last weekend to make for a productive fantasy football performance and will look to find himself in the end zone once again in Week 3. If you have him on your fantasy football roster, here’s a preview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Josh Palmer

Palmer was targeted eight times, and that only resulted in four catches for 30 yards, though he scored a touchdown in last week’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Palmer received an uptick in targets based on Keenan Allen being out, though he may return in Week 3. Palmer is behind Allen, Mike Williams and potentially DeAndre Carter in this offense, so it could be difficult for him to receive consistent targets.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Regardless of whether Allen will be available for this game, keep Palmer out of your fantasy lineup this weekend.