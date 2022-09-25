Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett is the team’s leader in receiving yards through two weeks and while that will not be sustainable for the entire season, we’ll see if he can keep up the success rolling into Week 3. If he is on your fantasy football roster, here is a look at what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Gerald Everett

Everett was targeted 10 times in last week’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and caught six passes for 71 yards. This followed a Week 1 performance where he caught 3-of-4 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. The uptick in targets was likely a result of the Chargers not having Keenan Allen, who was out with an injury, but fantasy managers should be encouraged by Everett’s start to the season.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Regardless of the strong fantasy start, you will probably have more reliable options than Everett, who is a top-15 player at his position in Week 3. In a standard league, you probably have somebody better, but he is certainly a play in deeper leagues.