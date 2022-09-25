Jalen Hurts start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts put together another fantastic performance last weekend and looks to be one of the steals of fantasy football drafts. If you are a lucky one who with Hurts on the roster, here’s a preview of his Week 3 matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts completed 26-of-31 passes for 333 yards with a touchdown and interception and did a ton of damage on the ground, rushing for 57 yards on 11 attempts with two touchdowns as the Eagles knocked off the Minnesota Vikings. He will get a matchup with the Washington Commanders defense that allowed 256 yards and four touchdowns to Jared Goff last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 3?

If you have Hurts on your roster, keep him in your lineup every week moving forward. As long as he stays healthy and avoids big hits in the running game, he is one of the most valuable quarterbacks in the league and is a must start.