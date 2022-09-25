Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is coming off a strong Week 2 performance, and fantasy managers would love to keep that going heading into Sunday’s matchup. If he is on your fantasy football roster, is he worth a look? Here’s an overview heading into the weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Philadelphia had no issues handling the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, and it led to a well-balanced offense and a rushing attack that wen for 163 yards and two scores. Sanders dominated the running back carries with 80 yards on 17 attempts and also caught three passes for six yards. Unfortunately, he was held out of the end zone just like he was in all of 2021. Philadelphia will get a matchup with a Washington Commanders defense that allowed the Detroit Lions to rush for 191 yards on 24 carries (8.0 yards per carry).

Start or sit in Week 3?

If Sanders is on your roster, you are most likely in a position to start him this weekend as a top-20 running back. There’s a lot to like about the Eagles offense, and it feels like eventually he will start getting himself into the end zone.