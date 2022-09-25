Kenneth Gainwell start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell did not see many opportunities in last weekend’s game, and it will be interesting to see if the touches are divided more in this backfield moving forward. If you are considering putting Gainwell into your fantasy football lineup, here’s an overview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell

The Eagles handed the ball off to Gainwell just two times for seven yards in a 24-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, and he caught 1-of-2 targets from Jalen Hurts for 11 yards. Miles Sanders dominated the usage among the running backs with 17 attempts, and Boston Scott received four carries. The Eagles will face a Washington Commanders defense that allowed eight yards per carry against the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Especially without any bye weeks yet, it is difficult to imagine putting Gainwell into your lineup with any sort of confidence. He is valuable to have on the roster in the event Sanders goes down with an injury but other than that, Gainwell barely cracks the top 50 among RBs in Week 2.