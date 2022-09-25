A.J. Brown start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a flying start in the 2022 NFL season and hope to keep their winning ways going in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders. One of the big reasons for Philadelphia’s early success is receiver A.J. Brown. Is he an automatic lock in your fantasy lineups for Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR A.J. Brown

Brown has been dominant so far this season, putting up 224 receiving yards on 15 catches. He’s got 21 targets, which is a great sign through two games. Even though Brown hasn’t found the end zone yet, he’s the clear top receiving option in Philadelphia and has great chemistry already with quarterback Jalen Hurts. That makes Brown a strong fantasy asset as the season goes on.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Brown is a lock at wide receiver at this point. Start him in Week 3.