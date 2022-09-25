DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith put together a strong bounce-back performance in Week 2, and we’ll see whether he can be more consistent in this offense. If you have Smith on the roster, here’s an overview of what to consider this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Smith caught all seven targets Jalen Hurts threw to him for 80 yards but was held out of the end zone. This was a significant step in the right direction after not making a single catch on four targets in a Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions, and this weekend could be telling for how the rest of the year could go for him. Smith will face the Washington Commanders defense that allowed Amon-Ra St. Brown to catch nine passes for 116 yards with two touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Smith is probably not going to be a reliable fantasy option heading into this weekend, and you will likely have a better option to go to. He is right around the top 40 wide receivers to consider in Week 3, but he could become more of a regular starter with more consistency.