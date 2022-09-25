Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert put together a strong fantasy football performance on Monday Night Football and is off to a good start to 2022. If you have Goedert on the roster, here’s an overview of what to expect from him in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert led all Eagles pass catchers with 82 yards, catching 5-of-6 targets that went his way in last week’s 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. This is coming off a 60-yard performance in Week 1, so that’s an encouraging start as touchdowns will likely come for the fifth-year tight end. Goedert will face a Washington Commanders defense that gave up 26 yards on three catches to Detroit Lions tight end TJ Hockenson last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Goedert is a top-10 tight end this weekend and should be in your fantasy football lineup every week moving forward assuming you don’t have better options.