Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz put together very productive fantasy football performances in the first two games with his new team and will look to keep that rolling into Week 3. If you have him on the roster, here is an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders QB Carson Wentz

In last weekend’s 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions, Wentz completed 30-of-46 passes for 337 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 23 yards on two carries. Through two games, he has thrown for 650 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Wentz will face a Philadelphia Eagles defense that intercepted Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins three times and allowed just 221 yards and a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Wentz will need to prove he can put up these numbers over a more consistent stretch before he can be trusted as an every week starting quarterback. However, he is getting there and is a top-15 QB at this point heading into Week 3.