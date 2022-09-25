Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson did not find much success in last weekend’s game but salvaged the fantasy day with a touchdown. If you have him on your fantasy football roster, here is a look at what to do with Gibson in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Antonio Gibson

Gibson carried the ball 14 times and gained just 28 yards in last week’s 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions, but he scored a fourth-quarter touchdown that made it all okay. He caught 2-of-4 targets for 13 yards and likely has better days ahead from a fantasy football perspective. Gibson will face a Philadelphia Eagles defense that allowed 17 yards on six attempts to Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook as they went away from the run in catch-up mode.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Gibson should be a part of your fantasy football lineup in just about every league. He should be considered among the top 15 running backs for Week 3.