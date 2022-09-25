JD McKissic start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Washington Commanders running back JD McKissic made a significant impact in the passing game last weekend and will look for another productive performance in Week 3. Below is an overview of what to expect from him on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB JD McKissic

McKissic took advantage of the Commanders going down big against the Detroit Lions last weekend as he caught all seven targets that went his way for 54 yards. He carried the ball just three times for nine yards. Antonio Gibson is the clear top running back on the depth chart as he finished with 14 carries. McKissic will face a Philadelphia Eagles defense that did not need to defend the run much last weekend with the Minnesota Vikings keeping the ball in the air trying to get back into the game.

Start or sit in Week 3?

McKissic should not be in your fantasy football lineup this weekend without a clear path to consistent playing time. He would be valuable if you knew the Commanders would be getting blown out early, but that is tough to rely on.