Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders will hope to hand the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the 2022 NFL season when the teams meet in Week 3. One of the players who will help Washington attempt to do that is receiver Terry McLaurin. McLaurin has found himself in a different situation this season in terms of target share, so how does that impact his fantasy value in Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

In six career matchups against the Eagles, McLaurin has put up 468 yards and three touchdowns. That alone puts him in flex territory with WR2 upside. McLaurin leads the Commanders in receiving yards, but is well behind Curtis Samuel in targets. In fact, the Commanders have four players outside of Samuel and McLaurin with double-digit targets through two weeks. That type of distribution doesn’t help McLaurin’s cause.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Even with a diluted target share, McLaurin is worth a flex play at minimum in Week 3.