Curtis Samuel start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel is off to a hot start in 2022 and will look to keep things rolling into Week 3. If he is on your roster, here is an overview of what to expect from Samuel on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Curtis Samuel

Samuel caught 7-of-9 targets that went his way for 78 yards and a touchdown in last weekend’s 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions. He caught eight passes for 55 yards and a score in the season opener and took advantage of the Commanders being in catch-up mode against Detroit. Samuel will face a Philadelphia Eagles defense that allowed just 221 yards on 46 attempts to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 2.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Samuel could potentially be a decent option as a flex play or a third wide receiver as he should be among the top 25 players at the position in Week 3.