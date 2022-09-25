Jahan Dotson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is off to a hot start to his NFL career through two games, and we’ll see if he can keep that fantasy football production going in Week 3. If he is on your roster, here is a look at what to do with him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson

Dotson caught 4-of-5 targets for 59 yards with a touchdown in last weekend’s 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions. That followed a two-touchdown performance in the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and early returns are good for the Commanders wideout. He will face a Philadelphia Eagles defense that gave up just 221 yards on 46 pass attempts from Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on Monday night.

Start or sit in Week 3?

While you probably could not ask for a better start to an NFL career at the wide receiver position with three touchdowns through two games, Dotson is best left out of fantasy football lineups this weekend. If this production becomes sustainable, it may be time to re-evaluate.