Derek Carr start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 action on Sunday as both teams are still looking for their first win of the season. The Raiders are coming off a 29-23 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and will now head on the road to face the Titans. Kick is set for 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

Carr had a decent game, throwing 25-for-39 for 252 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Cardinals last week. He added one rushing attempt for another nine yards as he racked up 19 fantasy points on the day. It was a better performance than Week 1, where he still threw two touchdowns but also added three interceptions and suffered five sacks in their season opening loss to the Chargers. Carr’s two TD throws against the Cardinals came in the first half as the Raiders came out looking like they would secure the win, with a 20-0 lead at half time. The second half was all Cardinals as the Raiders offense was unable to find the end zone again for the remainder of the contest.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Regardless of last week’s loss, Carr still turned in a decent performance and should be able to pull similar numbers against the Titans. Start Derek Carr in Week 3.