Josh Jacobs start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders will head out on the road to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 action on Sunday. Both teams are still searching for their first win after going 0-2 through the first two weeks. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The team hopes to have running back Josh Jacobs available, but an illness cost him practice time this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Jacobs logged 19 carried for 69 yards, while adding another 12 yards from one reception in last week’s 29-23 loss to the Cardinals. He obviously had plenty of volume, but wasn’t very efficient with it as he finished with under 100 yards for the second week in a row. He didn’t get very involved in the passing game either, seeing just one target on the day. It’s obviously frustrating for fantasy managers who have him in their starting lineup, as he totaled just 8.1 fantasy points in Week 2. The volume is promising, but he’ll have to start finding the end zone and/or average more than 3.6 yards per carry to start moving the needle for fantasy managers going forward.

Jacobs did not travel with the team to Nashville on Friday, but traveled on Saturday, which bodes well for his availability on Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Luckily, the Raiders have a solid matchup against the Titans this week, and we all saw what Saquon Barkley did to their defense in Week 1. If he is active, start Josh Jacobs in Week 3.