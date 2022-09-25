Dontrell Hilliard start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will get running back Dontrell Hilliard in Week 3 after he missed last week’s game due to injury. The Titans backfield is all about Derrick Henry, but Hilliard made his mark in Week 1. He only had two rushing attempts for eight yards, but he also caught three of four targets for 61 yards and two touchdowns

This week, the Titans host the Las Vegas Raiders. Hilliard missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury. This week he was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but then got in a full practice on Friday and was removed from the final injury report.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Dontrell Hilliard

The Raiders are currently fifth worst in fantasy points allowed to running backs, including allowing the sixth most receiving yards to running backs. Hilliard’s value is exclusively in PPR leagues because Derrick Henry is not going to give up much rushing work as long as he’s on the field. He won’t get two touchdowns every week, but he’s a guy with some value in the right league with the right matchup.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Sit in most formats. This week, he’s got flex value in deeper leagues where you might have 14+ teams and three or four flex spots.