Darren Waller start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders will head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 action on Sunday. Both teams are still looking for their first win after going 0-2 to start the season, with the Raiders most recently blowing a 20-point lead to lose 29-23 to the Cardinals in overtime last week. The game in Nashville is set to kick at 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Darren Waller

Waller put in a solid performance in Week 2, catching 6-of-8 for 50 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Cardinals. It was good for 17 PPR fantasy points as he finished at TE2 for the week, only behind the Ravens’ Mark Andrews. His target count went up by two from Week 1, and although he didn’t rack up as many yards as his 79-yard performance against the Chargers, fantasy managers will take his Week 2 output every time.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Waller is expected to finish as one of the top-ranked tight ends in the league again this week as QB Derek Carr will likely continue to keep him very involved in the offense. Start Waller in Week 3.