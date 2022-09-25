Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will play host to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 action on Sunday as both teams look for their first win of the season after going 0-2 through the first two weeks. The Titans are coming off a huge 41-7 blowout at the hands of the Buffalo Bills last week and will look to bounce back against the Raiders. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill struggled to get much going for the Titans offense, as he completed just 11 of 20 passes for 117 yards and no touchdowns. He threw two interceptions and was sacked twice, while rushing once for another two yards. The Bills did well to shut down the Titans’ offense completely as Tannehill only ended up with 2.9 fantasy points on the day. It was a huge step down from his Week 1 performance that saw him throw for 266 yards and two touchdowns, racking up 19.3 fantasy points. Fantasy managers will hope he can get back on track for Week 3, but he’ll be going up against a tough Raiders team.

Start or sit in Week 3?

It’s hard to trust that Tannehill will have a big game against the Raiders, especially if you’re slotting him in as your only starting QB. Leave Tannehill on the bench in most leagues, though if you’re playing in a league with two quarterbacks, he may not be a terrible QB2.