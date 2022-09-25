Treylon Burks start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans are coming off a devastating 41-7 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, and they’ll look to bounce back with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 on Sunday. The Raiders will come to Nashville to face off with the Titans at Nissan Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Treylon Burks

Treylon Burks led the team in targets in the loss to the Bills, with six total on the day. He caught four of those passes for a team-high 47 receiving yards, ending up with 8.7 PPR fantasy points in Week 2. The 22-year-old rookie averaged 11.8 yards per catch as he hopes to increase his performance from week to week as long as Ryan Tannehill keeps throwing to him. The volume is there for Burks and gives fantasy managers some hope, but the Titans offense needs to get things moving as they’ve started the season 0-2 through their first two games.

Start or sit in Week 3?

They’ll be going up a Raiders team who is also 0-2 to start the season, and there’s a chance that Burks could have his best game of the season so far if the offense can find their rhythm. Still, if you like to play it safe, stay away from Titans receivers in Week 3.