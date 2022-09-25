Robert Woods start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans are looking to bounce back from a huge 41-7 blowout loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. They’ll host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Week 3 action, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Robert Woods

Robert Woods caught 4-of-5 for 39 yards in the loss to the Bills as the whole offense struggled across the board. The lone touchdown was scored by RB Derrick Henry in the first quarter, which was followed by three more quarters of nothing but trouble for the Titans offense. On a bright note, Woods came in second in targets, only behind fellow receiver Treylon Burks who saw six on the day. It’s a step in the right direction for the 30-year-old, who only saw two targets in the Week 1 loss against the Giants.

Start or sit in Week 3?

The Titans haven’t been able to get much going in terms of passing this season, so it’s best to leave Woods on the bench for Week 3.