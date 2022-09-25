Austin Hooper start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans are still searching for their first win of the season after going 0-2 through the first two weeks. Their latest loss came in the form of a 41-7 blowout at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, but they’ll look to bounce back when the Las Vegas Raiders come to town in Week 3. The game is set to kick at 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Austin Hooper

Although Hooper had a better performance than Week 1, he was still quiet and underwhelming in the loss to the Bills in Week 2. The 27-year-old veteran caught just one of his four targets for 19 yards, totaling just 2.9 fantasy points in PPR leagues. He played the most snaps for TEs on the day, totaling 28 while Geoff Swaim picked up 25 snaps for himself. Hooper will likely remain the top target for QB Ryan Tannehill as far as tight ends go, but it doesn’t instill much confidence that he’s only brought in two catches for 25 yards through his first two games of the season.

Start or sit in Week 3?

The entire Titans offense has struggled so far, and Hooper is no exception. He won’t be worth a start in Week 3, so leave him on your bench (or on waivers) and pick up one of the many other tight ends that are likely available in most leagues.