Kyle Philips start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans are in search of their first win on the season after going 0-2 through their first two games. They suffered a huge 41-7 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, but they’ll look to bounce back with a win when the Las Vegas Raiders come to town in Week 3 on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Kyle Philips

Philips’ role in the loss to the Bills was substantially different than his role the week before. Week 1 saw him haul in six catches from nine targets for 66 yards, but he only saw one target for five yards in the loss to the Bills. He lost a fumble in both games, and actually saw a negative fantasy point performance in Week 2 as he finished with -0.5 in PPR leagues, and an even lower -1.5 in standard leagues. He’d been fighting a shoulder injury all week leading up to the game, but he was impressive all through preseason, so it stands to reason he should be very involved in the Titans’ offense at some point going forward.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Philips probably isn’t worth a start in Week 3 against the Raiders after last week’s performance, but keep an eye on him going forward to see if coach Mike Vrabel starts increasing his workload again in future games.