Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Many people were not high on Devin Singletary heading into this season. With the Bills drafting James Cook and Zack Moss being more of a power back, it seemed Singletary may lose some carries. That didn’t seem to be the case after Week 1, but what will we see in Week 3 when the Bills travel to face the undefeated Dolphins?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Through two weeks, Singletary has 14 carries for 67 yards. He also has four catches for 16 yards. While he looked good running the ball against the Rams, the Bills decided to not run the ball much against the Titans and it worked in their favor. When given opportunity, Singletary can make plays. He’s just not in a running bay friendly offense.

The Dolphins run defense has been great this season, and that raises some red flags for the Bills starting running back. The Dolphins have allowed just 7.9 fantasy points per game to running backs in standard leagues through the first two weeks.

Start or sit in Week 3?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Singletary should sit.