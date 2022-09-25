Zack Moss start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Many people were staying away from Zack Moss in fantasy this season as they expected his numbers to go down, especially after the Bills drafted James Cook. It seems Moss is right there with the other running backs on the depth chart. But will he provide fantasy value in Week 3 when the Bills travel to face the Dolphins?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Zack Moss

Through two games, Moss has nine carries for 32 yards. He also has six receptions for 21 yards as well. Being a running back in the Bills offense is tough. They don’t run the ball much and their offense is having a ton of success. Don’t fix something that isn’t broke.

The Dolphins run defense has been strong this season. In standard fantasy scoring, the Dolphins are allowing just 7.9 points per game against running backs which is the highest ranked among all defenses. This creates a tough matchup for the Bills running backs in Week 3.

Start or sit in Week 3?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Moss should sit.