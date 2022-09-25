Gabe Davis start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Gabe Davis was one of the biggest hyped receivers heading into this season. With him being a WR2 for his team, there was good value drafting him a bit later on than the top receivers in season-long fantasy drafts. Davis looked to be a great pick after Week 1, but an injury has cost him recently. Now, we consider whether he’ll be back and useful in Week 3 against the Dolphins.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis

In the NFL season opener, against the Rams, Davis had four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. It was expected that he’d have another big game in Week 2, however he suffered a non-contact ankle sprain during practice and was ruled out before the game Monday.

While the defense has been great against the run, the Dolphins have struggled against the pass. In their exciting Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns. They will have their hands full once again this week facing the powerful passing offense led by Josh Allen. Davis will have a big game if he’s healthy, but we won’t know for sure until game day.

Start or sit in Week 3?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Davis should play.