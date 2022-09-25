James Cook start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

There were some high expectations for James Cook heading into this season. After camp, it looked like he’d a role in the offense. However, after fumbling in their opener against the Rams, it seemed to have set him back a bit. He’ll look to continue rebounding in Week 3 when the Bills travel to face the Dolphins.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB James Cook

After having just one carry for two yards and a fumble in Week 1, Cook had 11 rushes for 53 yards in their second game against the Titans. Although it was in garbage time, Cook looked like the back the Bills thought they were getting when they drafted him. I think we could see him score his first NFL touchdown this week.

The Miami Dolphins run defense has been great this season. Against running backs, they haven’t allowed many fantasy points at all. In standard fantasy scoring, the Dolphins are allowing just 7.9 points per game against running backs which is the highest ranked among all defenses. This is not a good matchup for the Bills running backs.

Start or sit in Week 3?

While Cook could be a decent value play, I think he should sit in both season-long fantasy and DFS. I think we could see him score his first touchdown, but nothing much more than that.