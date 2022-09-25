Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

In his young career, Tua Tagovailoa has be heavily critiqued for his quarterback play. After going out and trading for Tyreek Hill, it was know that this would be his make or break season in the NFL. So far, he has been impressive to say the least. Now he faces his biggest test when the Dolphins host the Bills in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa is coming off the best game of his NFL career. Against the Baltimore Ravens, he was 36-50 for 469 yards with six touchdown passes and two interceptions. He helped lead his team to a 21 point come from behind victory on the road. Fans in Miami are the most excited they’ve been in a long time.

The Buffalo Bills passing defense ranks first in the NFL against opposing quarterbacks in DraftKings fantasy scoring. Through two games, they are giving up 7.2 points per game on average. They have a strong pass rush and their secondary has been stellar without start cornerback Tre’Davious White. This Dolphins against Bills matchup will be an exciting one.

Start or sit in Week 3?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Tagovailoa should sit. After his last matchup, many people are expecting a lot from him, but he has an extremely tough matchup this week.