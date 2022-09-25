Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Chase Edmonds has been more of a reserve running back throughout his NFL career. His best season was in 2020 where he rushed for 448 yards. He also plays a big role in the receiving game. We’re here to break down his fantasy value as the Dolphins host the Bills in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds is the starting running back in Miami, but hasn’t had the best start to the season. Through two games, Edmonds has 17 carries for 58 yards. He’s been decent in the passing game as he has five receptions for 48 yards. It’s seemed like the Dolphins would go running back by committee throughout the season. It will be interesting to see what they do with their backfield moving forward.

The Bills defense ranks fifth against running backs in DraftKings fantasy scoring, allowing just 12.8 points per game. Considering the BIlls have also been great against the pass, this is a tough matchup in all facets for the Dolphins offense. The Von Miller addition has seemed to put this defense over the top in a Super Bowl or bust season.

Start or sit in Week 3?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Edmonds should sit.