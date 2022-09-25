Raheem Mostert start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Over the past few years, Raheem Mostert has been a very good fantasy running back when healthy. The issue is he’s dealt with a ton of injuries. Now in Miami, he’s getting limited carries as they are looking to keep him as healthy as possible throughout the season. We’ve got a look at his Week 3 fantasy value against the Bills and whether or not to include him in your starting lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

Through two games, he has 16 carries for 67 yards. He’s also caught four passes for 44 yards. I would expect Mostert’s usage in the Dolphins offense to slowly increase as the season goes on. Between him and Edmonds, Mostert is the better back in my opinion.

In DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Bills have been the 5th best defense against running backs allowing just 12.8 points per game. The Bills have also been great against the pass. The addition of Von Miller in the offseason has seemed to be everything that they have needed. This is not a good matchup for the Dolphins running backs.

Start or sit in Week 3?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Mostert should sit.