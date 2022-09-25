Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

There has been some hype around tight end Mike Gesicki since the Dolphins drafted him in 2018. Many people were expecting a big year from him in 2022 prior to training camp, however reports came out that he was being viewed more as a blocker in their offense. We’re here to break down Gesicki’s fantasy value in Week 3 against the Bills.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Gesicki had struggles Week 1 as he caught just one pass for one yard. In Week 2, Gesicki caught four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. It was a second half touchdown that started the Dolphins big comeback. After looking at his Week 2 numbers, some people may expect a lot from Gesicki, however I would still stay away from him. The only reason he started getting involved against the Ravens was because they were down so many points.

The Buffalo Bills passing defense ranks first in the NFL against opposing quarterbacks in DraftKings fantasy scoring. That’s not good for tight end numbers. Through two games, they are giving up 5.9 points per game against tight ends which ranks 5th in the NFL. They have a strong pass rush and their secondary has been stellar without start cornerback Tre’Davious White. This Dolphins against Bills matchup will be an exciting one.

Start or sit in Week 3?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Gesicki should sit.