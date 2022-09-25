Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

People wondered how wide receiver Jaylen Waddle would be after the addition of Tyreek Hill. Waddle had a stellar rookie season and some were high on him heading into this year as well. It seems that adding Hill has only made things better for Waddle. The Dolphins face the Bills in Week 3 and we’re here to break down Waddle’s fantasy value.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Through two games, Waddle has 15 catches for 240 yards and three touchdowns. He ranks top five in all three of those stats. This Dolphins passing game has been one of the most exciting in the NFL. Giving Tua Tagovailoa multiple legitimate weapons has helped him a ton as well.

The Buffalo Bills passing defense ranks first in the NFL against opposing quarterbacks in DraftKings fantasy scoring. That’s not good for wide receiver numbers. Through two games, they are giving up 32.6 points per game against tight ends which ranks 11th in the NFL. They have a strong pass rush and their secondary has been stellar without start cornerback Tre’Davious White. This Dolphins against Bills matchup will be an exciting one. But I do expect to see Waddle have a ton of success once again.

Start or sit in Week 3?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Waddle should sit.