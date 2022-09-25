Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams put a mark in the win column for the first time this season, and have a huge NFC West matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. Matthew Stafford hopes to build off of his 27 completions for 272 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Stafford was far from his Super Bowl-performing self against the Buffalo Bills on opening night of the 2022-23 campaign, but he certainly made up for it last week. The 14-year QB managed the game with pure veteran poise over the rebuilding Atlanta Falcons team, and made a substantial jump in fantasy points. He enters as the overall QB9 after racking up 18.9 fantasy points in half-PPR formats.

Start or sit in Week 3?

The Rams appear to be back to their superior selves after meeting their official match in Week 1 against the Bills. Stafford was finally able to get the football to his new pass-catching weapon Allen Robinson II, and head coach Sean McVay figured out a short-term plan for his intricate running game. Stafford should be started as a high-end QB2 against the Cardinals’ weak pass rush.