Cam Akers start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

After a perplexing start for Cam Akers in Week 1, the third-year running back finished with 15 carries for 44 yards against the Atlanta Falcons for the Los Angeles Rams’ first win of the 2022-23 season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Cam Akers

As we mentioned before, it was “perplexing” to say the least why Akers only received the 12-snap count he did in Week 1. Entering at No. 1 on the RB depth chart, any fantasy manager that drafted Akers would’ve believed that this would be the time for the 23-year-old to command the Los Angeles backfield. Despite the disappointing start, he managed to out-carry Darrell Henderson in Week 2, which leaves nothing but question marks for head coach Sean McVay’s plans going forward.

Start or sit in Week 3?

For now, it appears that Akers and Henderson are stuck in a timeshare. We will have to see what happens in Week 3 before a legitimate answer can be made on who to start between the two. While you really can’t go wrong with either, Henderson possesses the most reliable production against the Arizona Cardinals.