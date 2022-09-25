Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams face off against the Arizona Cardinals for an NFC West matchup in Week 3. Rams running back Darrell Henderson put together a strong fantasy football performance last weekend and will look to keep that going in Week 3. If you have him on your fantasy roster, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

Henderson rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown on 10 rushing attempts. It was a better performance than Cam Akers, who actually received more carries with 15 carries for 44 yards. This comes a week after Henderson outcarried Akers 18-3, so this looks to be more of a timeshare than that throughout the season.

Start or sit in Week 3?

Henderson’s usage could be a bit of a question mark in this offense, but he can be used as low-end No. 3 running back or flex option. With less than 50 rushing yards in the first two games, you may have better options on the roster.